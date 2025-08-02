Albon Discusses 2026 F1 Cars: Drivers Must Have "Open Mind"

Aug.2 - Alex Albon has given an early driver's-eye view of the 2026 Formula 1 cars, suggesting the new regulations will require a dramatic shift in driving style and mindset.

The Williams driver, who has recently tested a 2026-spec car in the simulator, said the experience was a glimpse into a future where intelligence and energy management may matter more than traditional driving feel.

"Technologically speaking, the driver involvement is extremely high," said the 29-year-old. "The driver has a lot to do. As far as we're concerned, I wasn't shocked by the car and its performance. I was more focused on understanding how the power unit works and how to get the most out of it."

Set to debut next season, the sweeping 2026 rules include a move to smaller, more efficient hybrid power units and active aerodynamics, with several drivers and engineers already expressing concerns about complexity, 'clipping', and reduced driving purity.

"You have to learn a different driving style," Albon acknowledged.

"I don't think it will come down purely to the drivers' talent in the corners. A driver who is intelligent enough will be able to understand the system, and even abuse it, decode how it works to become more efficient. They will also find performance in this aspect."

While some fear the new regulations could turn races into energy management exercises, Albon pushed back slightly.

"There is a bit of clipping or that kind of thing," he admitted. "But next year the package will be a bit more complete in terms of how to get the most out of it. It won't become like Formula E, with big lift-and-coast phases and so on."

Albon acknowledged that drivers must remain open-minded: "It's part of the regulations and it's a technology like any other in the end. I think the drivers who will do best are those who will really know how to adapt. We will have to have a very open mind about how to drive these cars."

Despite high hopes that the new rules might shake up the pecking order, Albon was cautious. "I don't think much will change," he said when asked if Williams could spring a surprise in 2026. "I don't think the speed of the cars or the way they are driven will change that much."

Asked about the racing spectacle, Albon concluded: "Honestly, I can't say. I don't think so. I just want good battles, I guess that's what we all want."

