Cadillac's F1 Entry 'Good for Everyone': Zak Brown's Bold Support

Aug.7 - Zak Brown has played down persistent concerns about Cadillac's confirmed 2026 Formula 1 entry - insisting the arrival of the American giant will ultimately benefit the sport and its teams.

Speaking to Dutch magazine Formule 1, the McLaren CEO acknowledged early fears that General Motors' new team could dilute prize money or poach sponsors and staff - but said the upside outweighs the risks.

"In terms of employees, I think they'll poach more talent than they'll produce," Brown smiled. "But that's fine. If someone chooses to work for a rival team, then as team principal I should ask myself what I can do better."

The new team - previously led by Michael Andretti before he stepped back - has a European base at Silverstone, in the heart of F1's engineering ecosystem. Speculation is now rising over who will drive in 2026, with Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Drugovich strongly linked.

Brown, however, believes the commercial picture looks bright.

"Regarding sponsors, I think Cadillac will actually attract more new partners than it will take away," he said. "Will we get a better American TV deal, more American involvement? I think so."

"Their sponsors and Cadillac will invest money in the sport, and ultimately, all the teams will benefit from that."

"I'm not worried about short-term problems, like losing a few employees or sponsors," he added. "The contribution they make to the whole will be much greater."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: