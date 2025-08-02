Elkann Puts Faith in Vasseur: The End of Rumours Explained

Aug.2 - Ferrari chairman John Elkann made a rare appearance in the paddock at the Hungarian GP, publicly endorsing team boss Frederic Vasseur after confirming a multi-year contract extension ahead of the summer break.

Amid earlier speculation that Vasseur might be scapegoated for Ferrari's failure to mount a consistent title challenge, Elkann praised the Frenchman's leadership and progress.

"Fred has helped Ferrari make progress in recent years," Elkann told Sky Italia. "We finished second in the team standings last year and were close to winning the world championship title. This year, we are also second.

"It's important to empower someone when they're making progress. The value of working with Fred lies precisely in the desire to keep going and constantly improve. That's the right attitude."

He added: "When you have a momentum of improvement, it's very important not only to provide stability but also the confidence to be able to do more."

Vasseur himself broke his silence on his new deal on Friday in Hungary, telling Sky Italia: "In F1, there's no magic - it's all in the details. At the start of the season, we had to make some concessions and lost our development pace. But now we're back on the right track."

Pressed on the timing of the contract renewal, Vasseur said: "Building a team takes time and patience. It takes two or three years to have the right people, and then one or two to get results. There are no shortcuts.

"We're building the foundations well and will soon announce new additions."

Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto, now overall boss at Audi-owned Sauber, knows what it's like to be ousted by the Maranello based marque.

In Hungary, he noted the contrast in leadership style between the two organisations. "Everything is a little more spontaneous at Ferrari," he told Sport Bild.

"In Switzerland, a detailed concept is developed for every idea, which is strictly adhered to. I like that."

As for Elkann, after a difficult first half of the season, he called for continued cohesion and unity across the team.

"At Ferrari, it's not the individual who is decisive, but the sum of many who, in their own way, are all extraordinary," he said. "Only when we are able to work well together, be coordinated and cohesive, can we achieve great things."

