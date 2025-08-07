Ex-Physio Speaks Out: The Truth Behind Perez’s Prospective Return

Aug.7 - Sergio Perez's former physio believes the Mexican driver is preparing for a 2026 Formula 1 return.

Xavi Martos, who worked closely with Perez for years, pointed to a recent managerial change as evidence the 35-year-old is not done with F1.

"I think people have missed one thing," Martos said on the Duralavita podcast. "Checo has a new manager - I don't know if you read it. He had Julian (Jakobi), now he has a new manager. I wonder why he has a new manager?

"If you want to quit racing, you're not going to hire a new manager. At least that doesn't occur to me."

Perez, dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2024, has recently been linked with Alpine amid rising doubts over Franco Colapinto. Cadillac, long seen as his best option, is now believed to have signed Valtteri Bottas.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: