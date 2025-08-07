Has Wolff Confirmed Mercedes' 2026 Driver Lineup?

Aug.7 - Toto Wolff has all but confirmed that Mercedes will continue with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli into Formula 1's new rules era.

With Max Verstappen now committed to staying at Red Bull beyond 2025, the Mercedes boss says talks with the quadruple world champion are over - and Russell's contract will surely be extended as expected.

"Yes," the Austrian told La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if the deal was now essentially in place.

"I've always said I'm happy with my team, with George and Kimi, but suddenly Max's future became uncertain, so we talked to him too.

"But I've always been very clear with George - 90 percent of the time he would stay with us, but I needed to talk to Verstappen too. Now the situation is clear, and everything can go back to normal."

Russell is reportedly pushing for a two-year extension to avoid being immediately vulnerable again next season. Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos said on the Pit Talk podcast: "He doesn't want to be the loser again with a one-year contract, having to wait until Max takes his seat at the end of 2026.

"I think George will have to wait a bit longer."

Wolff also praised his rookie protege Antonelli, saying: "He's a huge talent, but very young. Our car isn't consistent, and that makes it harder for him. But overcoming these difficulties is part of becoming a champion."

On his own future, Wolff made clear he remains fully motivated.

"I love challenges. If there's no pressure, I get bored," he said. "I could become CEO and sit on a couch asking for performance feedback - but that's not me."

And looking ahead to 2026, Wolff said: "I'm very happy this ground effect era is ending. I'd love to fight Ferrari - Lewis and Charles against Kimi and George would be incredible."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: