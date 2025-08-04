Horner's Future in F1: Ecclestone's Take on a Bold Ownership Dream

Aug.4 - Christian Horner is still coming to terms with his sudden ousting from Red Bull, according to long-time friend Bernie Ecclestone - who says the former team boss might not return to Formula 1 at all.

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone, 94, was in the paddock at the Hungarian GP and confirmed Horner remains rattled.

"He's still in shock," Ecclestone said. "But he will gradually come to terms with it and see that there are other things to do in the world.

"I made it clear to my friends there that they were too harsh with Christian. But they had no choice. They made a decision and carried it out."

Ecclestone also suggested Horner's deeper ambition may have been blocked, or at the heart of the problem.

"What he really wanted from Red Bull was a stake in the team, to be a part owner. Unless he finds someone willing to do that, I can't see him coming back.

"I don't think Christian will return to Formula 1. He probably doesn't want to."

Horner has been loosely linked with Cadillac and Ferrari, but those doors appear closed - with Frederic Vasseur now staying at Maranello. The strongest rumour still in circulation is a possible Alpine buy-in, involving Ecclestone himself and Flavio Briatore.

Asked about the Alpine speculation, Ecclestone laughed: "Lewis is more likely to win an eighth title than that."

One figure not mourning Horner's departure is McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who told De Telegraaf that F1 is in a better place without him.

"I definitely think the competition is getting healthier now," Brown said. "Of course, there are always political aspects to this sport, but I think it sometimes went too far before.

"Certain accusations about our car crossed a line," he added. "I'm looking forward to competing with and against Red Bull again, just as we do against Ferrari and Mercedes. On a more collegial level, that is.

"I think that's important for the wellbeing of the sport, that we can all work together. That's not a given, but it is important when we're discussing certain topics. That we don't think: I'm going to use these things as a political weapon. I think we're all in a better position now."

Still, Brown isn't ruling out a Horner comeback: "He's young, he's a driver, he's got a great CV."

