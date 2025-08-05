Hungary Drama: Verstappen Criticises Stewards' Investigation Over Hamilton Move

Aug.5 - Max Verstappen has criticised Formula 1's stewards for investigating his overtake on Lewis Hamilton in Hungary - despite no contact and no penalty.

"I actually think it's a shame I have to go back to the stewards after the race. Just analyse it during the race," Verstappen told Viaplay.

"I put my nose right next to him, and he was shocked. He drove off the track, so I don't know exactly what's going on there."

The FIA later confirmed Hamilton's Ferrari wasn't forced off - noting a team representative said the driver "chose not to attempt to remain on track."

"We told our story. Well, I did, because Lewis wasn't there," Verstappen revealed. "I don't think Lewis had any interest in it either.

"We both didn't have a good weekend, so this was a very minor thing."

Verstappen agreed with the no-action decision but said the real problem is that the rules are overly complex. "The situation is always unclear," said the Red Bull driver.

"It's just strange that we had to go to the stewards when there wasn't even any contact. The problem is that there are so many rules now."

Russian commentator Alexey Popov called the delayed process "a disgrace." He said: "They published one set of results, and three hours later - another. This can't be done."

Hamilton told media he didn't even remember the incident. But his form at Ferrari continues to draw attention - including from Bernie Ecclestone.

"He needs a complete reset," the former F1 supremo is quoted as saying by De Telegraaf. "He's tired. He really needs a break. He has seven world titles. That's more than enough."

As for Ferrari's options, Ecclestone said: "If I could get him, I'd take Isack Hadjar. I also appreciate our friend from Brazil (Gabriel Bortoleto) - he's talented."

