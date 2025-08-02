Inside Scoop From Red Bull: Marko Addresses Vettel and Verstappen Rumours

Aug.2 - Dr Helmut Marko has poured cold water on renewed speculation that Sebastian Vettel could return to Red Bull in an advisory role.

With Marko now wielding greater influence at Red Bull following Christian Horner's internal power struggles last year and sacking just weeks ago, the 82-year-old says there is no room for a replacement.

"The whole thing didn't go any further because we had more than enough to do with the team restructuring at Red Bull Racing," he told Sport1 in Hungary.

Marko also suggested quadruple world champion Vettel should simply enjoy his retirement with his family.

"It's a full-time job," he said. "You can't just do it for a few races. I don't think the requirement profile from our side is suitable for him."

Talk of Vettel's return had intensified earlier in 2025, with Vettel reportedly in serious discussions about replacing Marko as Red Bull's motorsport consultant. But recent weeks have seen the chatter cool - and now Marko appears to have closed the door for good.

The Austrian also addressed ongoing speculation surrounding Max Verstappen's long-term future, which dominated headlines throughout July. Asked by Sport1 whether he would have continued at Red Bull if Verstappen had decided to leave, Marko replied:

"My contract runs until the end of 2026. Then we'll see what happens."

Pressed on whether his own deal contains performance clauses similar to those rumoured in Verstappen's contract, Marko laughed: "No, none based on championship positions."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: