Mercedes Set to Continue With Current Drivers: Antonelli's Return to Form

Aug.4 - Toto Wolff has given the strongest hint yet that Mercedes will stick with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for 2026, following weeks of speculation about the team's future direction.

The timing comes not long after Red Bull's Christian Horner was officially ousted - effectively ending any remaining links between Max Verstappen and a shock move to Mercedes.

Antonelli, just 18, has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks and was visibly emotional amid a tough weekend at Spa. But at the Hungarian GP, the team reverted to an earlier suspension layout - and the rookie immediately started to rediscover form and confidence.

"It was a very intense first part of the season, and at times I struggled to manage my energy," Antonelli admitted.

"With the new suspension, I struggled a lot in terms of feeling, and mentally, I even started to doubt myself. I'm happy, however, that with the old suspension, the feeling is returning; I see it as a new starting point, especially in view of the new beginning after the summer break."

According to strong paddock whispers, team boss and co-owner Wolff is expected to lock in the team's 2026 driver lineup over the summer break - but the Austrian all but confirmed as much after the race in Hungary.

"Everything's fine," Wolff told Sky Deutschland.

"Nobody needs to worry - I won't get in the car," he joked. "We'll carry on like this."

