Perez to Alpine? Rumours Swirl as Colapinto Struggles
Aug.6 - Flavio Briatore is seriously eyeing alternatives to Franco Colapinto, as pressure builds on the young Argentine to justify his high-profile move to Alpine.
Colapinto, 21, was brought in from Williams on loan in a surprise and lucrative deal orchestrated by Alpine advisor Briatore, who replaced long-time reserve Jack Doohan and paid a steep loan price for the move.
But so far, Colapinto has failed to impress - triggering rumours of a driver change for 2026 or even earlier.
"Briatore continues to view Colapinto critically," Sport1's Ralf Bach said on f1-insider's YouTube channel. "And anyone who knows Briatore knows he already has different ideas about the future."
Bach believes a new Alpine plan may already be in motion.
"I don't think it's a secret Briatore has spoken with Bottas. But I also believe Perez shouldn't be underestimated. He brings experience - and millions again thanks to Carlos Slim, who wants to bring him back to Formula 1."
Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was dropped at the end of 2024 after an inconsistent season, but replacements Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have yet to outperform him. Although Perez, 35, has long been linked with Cadillac, sources now suggest that Valtteri Bottas has already secured that seat, leaving the door open for a surprise Alpine return.
"Briatore definitely sees a win-win situation if he gets Perez," Bach said. "And I wouldn't rule out that happening."
Former F1 driver Martin Brundle also expressed doubts about Colapinto's future.
"There's definite uncertainty beyond 2025," he said, with Briatore understood to also be a strong admirer of Paul Aron.
Bottas indeed seems to be heading towards Cadillac, but so is Perez, based on long-time journalist Joe Saward's reply to a question about the Cadillac driver situation in the comment section of his post-Belgian GP Green Notebook post, in which he specifically named them & no one or nothing else, not to mention he's generally up-to-date & well-knowledged about matters within the paddocks & therefore, gets driver moves right most of the time, which makes him relatively trustworthy.
In that scenario & should Alpine want to sack Colapinto after the season, Tsunoda, Zhou, & Aron would be the viable successor candidates, & alternatively Perez-Zhou-Aron if Bottas were to be paired with Tsunoda.
The whole Perez-Tsunoda-Zhou trio would be options for Alpine alongside Aron if either Crawford or Drugovich were to receive a drive at Cadillac, with their list seemingly down to five drivers anymore.
I still think Colapinto will get to continue, albeit either Perez or Zhou would equally bring sponsor backing & geographical marketability.
Dont forget contract length and salary, all except VB an CP can be signed very cheaply and for a year on deal deal
True, although I think you mean SP.
sergio/checo same thing isnt it
I failed to realize because I'd never seen the CP letter combo in reference to him before.
Let's see what happens. I'm very open to being wrong, but I don't understand the attraction of Zhou. He had three years and was never fast.
Chinese money & marketability.
Besides, he at least showed comparatively more potential than many other short to medium-term drivers over the years.
