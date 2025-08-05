Russell's Close Call with Leclerc Sparks Outrage in F1

Aug.5 - Charles Leclerc's fourth-place finish from pole position in Hungary is under heavy scrutiny, after a controversial late-race incident with George Russell drew criticism from rival drivers, stewards, and Austrian TV pundits.

The Ferrari driver was penalised five seconds for what the FIA deemed "erratic driving", after moving under braking while defending third place from Russell on lap 61. The Mercedes driver was forced to lift and completed the pass cleanly the following lap.

Leclerc was defiant after the race but didn't deny the move: "He always complains when there's something close. So I'm not surprised."

Russell, who took third, told reporters: "He moved under braking. I had to react. It's not allowed, and I think the stewards got it right."

Former F1 driver and circuit designer Alexander Wurz, speaking to Austria's ORF, was scathing: "That's extremely dangerous. It can lead to extremely serious accidents - and that's also prohibited by the regulations."

"You can see how Leclerc pulls over - unnecessary," added long-time ORF commentator Ernst Hausleitner.

Wurz urged officials to use the footage as an example: "The race director should really show all the drivers this scene and say: 'We won't do it that way in the future!'"

The incident capped a dramatic day for Leclerc, who started from pole but slipped back through the race. Ferrari's strategy was again questioned after Leclerc exploded on the radio, with theories swirling that his car was deliberately adjusted at the pit stop to avoid post-race scrutineering penalties.

