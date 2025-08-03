The Race to Lock Sainz & Albon: Inside Vowles’ 2026 Plans

Aug.3 - James Vowles admits Williams may face a serious challenge to retain both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon beyond 2026, as the team prepares for the sport's next major regulations reset.

Both drivers are signed through the 2026 season, but Vowles - who has overseen a major rebuild at Grove - is already planning to open talks early next year.

"I think we will see a major shake-up in the driver market at the end of 2026," he said. "We will start negotiations with our drivers early enough to protect ourselves from surprises."

Sainz joined Williams from Ferrari this year, but has been candid in recent weeks about the team's current limitations. Hungary proved particularly difficult, with the Spaniard qualifying only 13th.

"We have a car that, for this circuit, is the worst so far all year," Sainz said. "This sums up my year. In the races where I've gotten the most out of the car, unfortunately the car doesn't go well. I can't fight for fifth or seventh. It's like the world is upside down."

Vowles remains focused on building the team's long-term appeal. "I have two drivers who believe in what we are doing - in the long-term prospects of this team, in our investment, in the direction we have chosen," he said.

"My job is to make sure they are fairly compensated for choosing this path. If someone else decides to offer them double that, that is their right."

He added that both drivers are directly involved in shaping the car. "That's something most drivers aren't given - it's an asset in itself. We want them to sign things as early as possible."

