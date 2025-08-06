Why Cora Schumacher Continues to Use Her Famous Last Name

Aug.6 - Cora Schumacher has admitted she's keeping her ex-husband's famous surname "as long as I can still make money from it."

The former wife of six-time Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher made the comments in a new Bild interview, where she also addressed long-standing rumours about the nature of their marriage.

The couple divorced in 2015 after 14 years of marriage. Ralf publicly came out as gay in 2024, and while he says the motorsport world has been "very supportive," Cora has been open about her anger and heartbreak.

German TV personality Oliver Pocher even claimed their relationship was a "ten-year contract" to shield Ralf's sexuality during his F1 career - a claim Cora denies. "I'd be rich by now if that had been the case," she replied. "I wouldn't have thrown my life away for any amount of money."

Still, she's not reverting to her maiden name. "Why should I? I'd be stupid," she said. "I didn't sign an NDA in the marriage contract."

Cora added that she's now in therapy and has blocked Ralf's number: "My falling out (with Pocher) is water under the bridge. I'm getting along with Olli again.

"Ralf, on the other hand, is blocked on my phone."

