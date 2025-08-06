Why Max Verstappen is Often Misunderstood: His Father's Perspective
Aug.6 - Jos Verstappen has broken his silence to defend son Max's character, saying the triple world champion remains unchanged - and often misunderstood.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, the 52-year-old said reigning quadruple world champion Max's personality hasn't shifted despite his success.
"When I see or speak to Max in private, he's still the same Max as he was ten or fifteen years ago," Jos said. "I think that's very important and wonderful. I'm proud of that."
But he believes public perception, especially in the UK, has drifted unfairly.
"I think a lot of people, perhaps especially the English, have the wrong impression of him. That he's a jerk. Maybe that's also due to the current social media era.
"I don't identify with that at all."
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko, who was at the centre of last year's internal power struggle, echoed Jos' view - praising Max's support when Marko was rumoured to be on the chopping block.
"He's very loyal and has character," said Marko. "I'll never forget that.
"You know the Verstappens are straightforward and a handshake is enough. Figuratively speaking, though. When I see how much money is involved, a contract is really necessary," he added with a smile.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Max has four world championships.
Maybe the Verstappens privately don’t count 2021 as a win and that was at the bottom of Joss’s dislike of Horner. I have heard Max refer to his three world championships and took it as a slip of the tongue.
Now that Max is no longer involved with either Horner or Wheatley maybe the truth will come out.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, the 52-year-old said reigning QUADRUPLE world champion Max's personality hasn't shifted despite his success.
What are you on about.....!!!
First two lines, clean your glasses!!!
you know what quadruple means right?
It may upset you but it’s there on the second line in black and white, I can only comment on what’s written , right or wrong. I am aware that the third line contradicts the second line. Is that clear enough for you to understand? I am aware that Max is credited by the FIA with four Wdc’s, incorrectly in my opinion.
back track back track a late admission, it doesnt upset me , it just makes me smile....cheer up , youll get frown lines
Joss says ‘"I think a lot of people, perhaps especially the English, have the wrong impression of him. That he's a jerk. Maybe that's also due to the current social media era.’
I think many English people think Joss is the jerk not Max and recognise that it was Horner and Wheatley who cheated not Max. It is just unfortunate that some of the shit has perhaps unfairly stuck to him. Max’s sometimes excessive aggression on track doesn’t help but at least adds much needed excitement to F1 and I think most people agree that his level of skill is exceptional.
Now that the two thugs are no longer involved with him if he wanted to improve his image he could acknowledge that the 2021 result was unfair.
What does you think
What do I think? I think life can at times can appear unfair, how the English see Max, well i can only say much like the Germans, the Dutch are very direct in what they say and how they say it and that can come accross as arrogant if the average English/British person had lived alongside/worked alondside a German or Dutch person , theyd perhaps see things differently, the trouble is.......... they havnt.
Social media ofcourse but thats just how the Dutch and Germans just are
✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.