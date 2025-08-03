Why Verstappen Believes 2025 Race Wins Are Out of Reach

Aug.3 - Max Verstappen says he no longer expects to win another race in 2025, as Red Bull's form slump continues and the reigning quadruple world champion slips further out of title contention.

"No, not like this. Absolutely not," Verstappen told ServusTV after qualifying just eighth in Hungary - behind both Aston Martins and even a Sauber.

"The car felt bad all weekend," he said. "We tried a lot of things, but nothing worked, and that's obviously a huge problem. I can get angry, but that doesn't make the car any faster."

He also ruled out taking any major risks in Sunday's race. "It doesn't make sense. I'll start eighth, which doesn't do much good. I don't want to risk any damage."

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko said Verstappen's Q3 appearance was a "fantastic job" in context. "Amazingly, we were faster with the used tyres than with the new ones. That shows that something is wrong."

Even with the threat of rain, Marko remained cautious: "I'm not very optimistic. But this track is always good for surprises."

Verstappen has been insisting for weeks that the championship is out of reach, but in Hungary went further, saying even further victories may not be possible. It follows his belated public denial of exit rumours just days ago.

"It's especially annoying for the team," he told Viaplay. "Because there's often just a stupid story behind it. And ultimately, nothing happened."

The title fight now appears to be a straight McLaren battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Marko told Sport1: "Piastri has the nerve, is more consistent.

"Norris may be faster per lap, but I see Piastri ahead overall."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, though, weighed in on Verstappen's place in history. "His race in Brazil last year was legendary," Brown told De Telegraaf. "It reminded me of Ayrton Senna, especially because it was in Brazil."

"Max is a relentless fighter who knows no mercy," he added. "What he's achieved is very impressive, and he absolutely belongs among the greatest drivers of all time."

