Weather: dry 21-22°C

Tarmac: dry 31-32°C

Humidity : 57-56%

Pressure: 987 mb

Wind : 5.0-7.5 km/h West

Lando Norris won his 9th F1 Grand Prix at the 2025 Hungarian F1 GP today. The McLaren driver started from P3 and won on the Hungaroring circuit for the first time. It was his 5th win of the season. The McLaren team scored their 200th GP win.

Lando Lands it in Budapest: McLaren Strategy Masterstroke Secures Hungary Win

🇭🇺 Pre-Race Buzz: Budapest Builds the Drama

The stage was set in Hungary with championship tension thick in the air. McLaren’s dynamic duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris lined up 2nd and 3rd, hot on the heels of surprise polesitter Charles Leclerc. With cooler track temps and a hint of rain in the forecast, tyre strategy and driver nerve were poised to decide the outcome.

Verstappen was buried in P8, Lewis Hamilton slumped in P12, and all eyes were on whether McLaren’s rising stars could keep it clean — or combust.

🚦 Lights Out: Leclerc Launches, Norris Stumbles

As the lights went out, Leclerc executed a textbook getaway from pole. Piastri slotted in cleanly behind, while Norris’ start was scrappy at best. He dove to the outside of Turn 1, opening the door for George Russell to snatch third. Fernando Alonso and Norris followed, with Lando down to P5 by Turn 2 — not ideal.

Further back, Verstappen tangoed with his former teammate Liam Lawson, briefly losing out before clawing back P8, while Hamilton dropped two spots after starting on the hard tyres.

🔁 Strategy Mayhem: Split Calls at McLaren

The Hungarian Grand Prix soon turned into a chess match. McLaren split their strategies: Norris stretched his first stint on mediums, while Piastri blinked earlier, switching to hards for a two-stopper. Leclerc and Ferrari tried to cover both, while Russell and Mercedes stuck with aggression, shadowing the Aussie's path.

Norris' call to extend ultimately paid off — even when he radioed in that his tyres were "gone," the team opted for a one-stop gamble. And that, dear readers, changed the whole race.

🟦 Tyre Delta: Norris Gambles, Piastri Chases

While Norris held the lead on ageing rubber, Piastri emerged from his second stop with fresher hards and a mission: catch and pass his teammate. The gap was just under six seconds with 15 laps to go, and the McLarens sliced through lapped traffic like a Sunday roast — except for Hamilton, who politely got out of the way like a true seven-time gent.

As the laps wound down, Piastri closed in — 4 seconds, 3.6, 3.0 — the tension mounted. Then, heartbreak for the Aussie.

🔥 The Final Duel: Lock-up, Letdown, and Lando’s Redemption

With three laps to go, Piastri had DRS and tried a lunge into Turn 1. Too late. Locked up. Wide. Opportunity gone. It was a move Daniel Ricciardo might've tried in his heyday — and one that may haunt Oscar for a while.

Norris, meanwhile, was inch-perfect. He defended cleanly, used every bit of his battery, and crossed the line to take his fifth win of the season — and his first ever at the Hungaroring.

🏎️ Verstappen vs Hamilton: Another Post-Race Investigation

It wouldn’t be an F1 weekend without some stewards’ drama. Verstappen pulled an aggressive move on Hamilton at Turn 4 — so aggressive that it drew post-race scrutiny. No contact, but definitely not in the FIA’s good books. Meanwhile, Leclerc’s defensive moves against Russell earned him a 5-second penalty for erratic braking. Spice everywhere.

🧠 Team Radio & Driver Reactions

Lando Norris:

“I’m dead! Honestly didn’t think we could win. But once we committed to the one-stop, I had to deliver. That was tough but fun!”

Oscar Piastri:

“Pushed like crazy. When I saw Lando go long, I knew I’d have to do it on track. Didn’t work out — but we’ll bounce back.”

George Russell:

“Great to be back on the podium. Had to get feisty with Charles there, but happy with our pace. Onwards!”

Zak Brown (McLaren CEO):

“Hard racing, clean racing, and most importantly — a 1-2 finish. These boys are giving it everything!”

🟠 McLaren’s Mid-Season Surge

With this win, McLaren not only bag their seventh 1-2 finish of the year, but also keep the Constructors' title battle red-hot. Piastri still leads the Drivers' Championship, but Norris is now just 9 points behind — and looking sharper than ever heading into the summer break.

It’s officially game on.

💥 Midfield Movers & Losers

Aston Martin showed signs of life, with Alonso’s P5 and Stroll’s P7 adding crucial points. Bortoleto’s P6 was a career-best, and the rookie continues to impress. Lawson added more to Racing Bulls’ tally, while Alpine, Williams and Haas all left Budapest empty-handed.

Red Bull? Another head-scratcher. Verstappen limped home in P9, Tsunoda started from the pit lane and stayed anonymous. Summer break can’t come soon enough for Milton Keynes.

Classification 2025 Hungarian F1 GP

Penalties:

Pierre Gasly, Alpine #10: 10 sec. time penalty due to causing a collision

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-25 #16: 5 sec. time penalty due to erratic driving.

Fastest lap: 1:19.409 min by George Russell, Mercedes #63 in lap 45

Quickest sector times during the GP:

Sector 1: 28.557 sec. by Oscar Piastri (McLaren MCL38).

Sector 2: 27.940 sec. by Oscar Piastri (McLaren MCL38).

Sector 3: 22.243 sec. by George Russell (Mercedes W16).

🌊 What's Next? Zandvoort Awaits...

After a three-week break, the F1 circus heads to Max Verstappen’s home turf in the Netherlands. The Orange Army will demand a fightback — but with McLaren riding high and Mercedes regrouping, Red Bull must solve their performance riddle... fast.

Don’t miss Round 15 at Zandvoort on August 29.

2025 Hungarian F1 GP Results

