Starting Grid 2025 Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix
3 August 2025 by    2 min read
Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Leclerc Stuns McLaren to Seize Pole as Hungarian GP Grid Takes Shape

After three pulse-pounding qualifying segments at the Hungaroring, we now have a thrilling grid lineup for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix — and it’s one that few saw coming.

Charles Leclerc delivered a lap for the ages to snatch pole position in Budapest, narrowly edging out Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in one of the tightest Q3 sessions of the season. With just 0.026s separating the top two and only 0.053s covering the top four, the fight for the front row was an all-out war.

Ferrari’s one-lap specialist pulled off a shock result in conditions that tested every driver’s nerve and skill. It was a massive turnaround from his earlier struggles, having only just scraped through Q1 and Q2. McLaren, dominant in practice, were left scratching their heads as both cars fell just short of P1. Meanwhile, George Russell gave Mercedes a boost with P4, and Aston Martin locked out the third row with a strong showing from Alonso and Stroll.

Further down the grid, big names like Hamilton, Sainz, and rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli were all eliminated in Q2, setting up a spicy recovery drive in the race. Max Verstappen, visibly frustrated with his RB21 all weekend, could only manage P8.

The stage is now set for what could be a tactical, tyre-sensitive, and potentially rain-affected Grand Prix — with overtaking tricky and tempers likely to flare.

Here’s how the full starting grid lines up for the 2025 Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix:

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:15,372
281Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:15,398+0,026s
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15,413+0,041s
463George RussellMercedes1:15,425+0,053s
514Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:15,481+0,109s
618Lance StrollAston Martin1:15,498+0,126s
75Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:15,725+0,353s
81Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15,728+0,356s
930Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:15,821+0,449s
106Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:15,915+0,543s
1187Oliver BearmanHaas1:15,694+0,322s
1244Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:15,702+0,330s
1355Carlos SainzWilliams1:15,781+0,409s
1443Franco ColapintoAlpine1:16,159+0,787s
1512Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:16,386+1,014s
1622Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:15,899+0,527s
1710Pierre GaslyAlpine1:15,966+0,594s
1831Esteban OconHaas1:16,023+0,651s
1927Nico HülkenbergSauber1:16,081+0,709s
2023Alex AlbonWilliams1:16,223+0,851s

