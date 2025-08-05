2025 Hungarian GP: Peter Windsor's Race Analysis

beat his teammate in a thrilling 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, reducing Piastri's lead in the World Drivers' Championship to nine points.

The McLaren pair finished in front of Mercedes' George Russell, who drove a good race.

Norris has now won three of the last four races and is right in the fight for the WDC against his teammate.

Here's journalist and former team manager Peter Windsor's analysis of the race in Budapest.

Enjoy!

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: